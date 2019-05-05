Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: Salomon Rondon 'superb' but who else shone in Liverpool clash?
Newcastle United pushed title-chasing Liverpool all the way on Saturday night - but stood out for Rafa Benitez's side?
The Magpies twice came from behind to draw level with the Reds, before Divock Origi's late header sent Jurgen Klopp's men back to the top of the Premier League table. Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at St James's Park - scroll down to see how each player performed.
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Let down by his defence in the first half, when Salah and van Dijk were left unmarked 6