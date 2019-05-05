Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: Salomon Rondon 'superb' but who else shone in Liverpool clash?

The Magpies twice came from behind to draw level with the Reds, before Divock Origi's late header sent Jurgen Klopp's men back to the top of the Premier League table. Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at St James's Park - scroll down to see how each player performed.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Let down by his defence in the first half, when Salah and van Dijk were left unmarked

2. Javier Manquillo - 6 Tried to get forward against his old club, but often pegged back.

3. Fabian Schar - 6 Had a difficult first 45 minutes, better after the break before his late withdrawal.

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Had a difficult first 45 minutes after being recalled to the starting XI following a bout of illness.

