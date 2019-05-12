Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Stunning' Jonjo Shelvey shines as SIX players earn 8s at Fulham

Rafa Benitez's side ended the season in the best possible way, as they put four past the Cottagers on their own turf. And among a fine collective display, there were some fine individual performances as four different players found the back of the net. Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated Newcastle United's stars:

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Well protected by his defence, dealt with everything that came his way. 7

2. Isaac Hayden - 7 Handed a start out of position at right-back, where he was up against Sessegnon. 7

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 8 Very solid in the heart of United's five-man defence. 8

4. Fabian Schar - 8 Defended superbly before scoring his fourth league goal of the season with a second-half header. 8

