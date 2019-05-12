Jonjo Shelvey put in a 'stunning' display for Newcastle at Fulham

Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Stunning' Jonjo Shelvey shines as SIX players earn 8s at Fulham

Newcastle United put in one of their finest display of the season at Fulham - but how did their players perform?

Rafa Benitez's side ended the season in the best possible way, as they put four past the Cottagers on their own turf. And among a fine collective display, there were some fine individual performances as four different players found the back of the net. Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated Newcastle United's stars:

Well protected by his defence, dealt with everything that came his way. 7

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Handed a start out of position at right-back, where he was up against Sessegnon. 7

2. Isaac Hayden - 7

Very solid in the heart of United's five-man defence. 8

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 8

Defended superbly before scoring his fourth league goal of the season with a second-half header. 8

4. Fabian Schar - 8

