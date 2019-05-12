Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Stunning' Jonjo Shelvey shines as SIX players earn 8s at Fulham
Newcastle United put in one of their finest display of the season at Fulham - but how did their players perform?
Rafa Benitez's side ended the season in the best possible way, as they put four past the Cottagers on their own turf. And among a fine collective display, there were some fine individual performances as four different players found the back of the net. Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he rated Newcastle United's stars:
1. Martin Dubravka - 7
Well protected by his defence, dealt with everything that came his way. 7