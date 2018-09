Newcastle kept their second clean sheet of the season after battling to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

The Magpies spent most of the game in their own half, as Palace danger man Wilfred Zaha was kept on the fringes.

But who shone and who struggled for Rafa Benitez’s side?

Our Newcastle reporter Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings.

