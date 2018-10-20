Miles Starforth’s player ratings: Newcastle drop to bottom but ‘intelligent’ Shelvey and ‘influential’ Kenedy shine

Newcastle United have dropped to the bottom of the Premier League table after a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion - but there were some positives to take.

While Beram Kayal’s first-half strike handed the Seagulls a rare away victory, the result failed to tell the story of a game in which Newcastle had more than their fair share of chances.

Once again woes in front of goal proved the Magpies’ downfall as they remain winless this season.

But our man Miles Starforth has handed out some encouraging ratings after a display which offered some promise.

Click the link above and flick through our gallery to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies.