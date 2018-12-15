Miles Starforth's player ratings: One 8, four 7s for Newcastle United in Huddersfield win
Newcastle recorded their fourth league victory of the season following a 1-0 win at Huddersfield - but who stood out for Rafa Benitez's side?
Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings from the John Smith's Stadium - Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Martin Dubravka - 7
Dubravka Denied Billing with a superb first-half save, well-protected by his defence after the break. 7
jpimedia
2. Javier Manquillo - 6
Replaced the suspended Yedlin and set up Rondon's goal. 6
jpimedia
3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6
Unsteady in the first half, but grew in strength and part his part in a huge win. 6
jpimedia
4. Fabian Schar - 8
Recalled after serving a one-game ban and was a big influence in defence and attack. 8
jpimedia
View more