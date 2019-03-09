Miles Starforth's player ratings: 'Superb' Salomon Rondon inspires Newcastle to stunning comeback against Everton

Having fallen 2-0 behind before the break, Rafa Benitez's side mounted a resurgence in the second half - with a Salomon Rondon strike and a brace from Ayoze Perez sealing an unlikely victory. That pair earned high marks from our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, but how did Newcastle's other stars fare? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies against Everton:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Palmed the ball to Richarlison for Everton's second goal. 6 pa Buy a Photo

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6 Recalled to the starting XI after a two-game absence, got up and down well. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Taken off at the break, picked up a soft booking late in the first half. 5 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Fabian Schar - 7 Steadied in the second half and played his part in a hugely-important win. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more