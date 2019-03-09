Miles Starforth's player ratings: 'Superb' Salomon Rondon inspires Newcastle to stunning comeback against Everton
Newcastle United staged a remarkable comeback to beat Everton - but who starred in the triumph?
Having fallen 2-0 behind before the break, Rafa Benitez's side mounted a resurgence in the second half - with a Salomon Rondon strike and a brace from Ayoze Perez sealing an unlikely victory. That pair earned high marks from our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, but how did Newcastle's other stars fare? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies against Everton:
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Palmed the ball to Richarlison for Everton's second goal. 6