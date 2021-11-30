Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: Defender gets a 1 after red in draw with Norwich City as wait goes on for first win

Newcastle United’s wait for their first Premier League win of the season goes on following the 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Norwich City at St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:50 pm
Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark is sent off.

Newcastle remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League, with Burnley the visitors on Saturday.

Here are Miles Starforth’s NUFC player ratings:

Martin Dubravka - 7

Made his first appearance at St James’s Park since May, had no chance for the goal, played his part in keeping Norwich out

Javier Manquillo - 7

Returned to the starting XI at the expense of Krafth, put in a steady performance on the right side of Howe's four-man defence

Fabian Schar - 7

Strolled through most of the game, but almost gifted Norwich a late equalised when he lost the ball outside the box

Ciaran Clark - 1

Recalled in place of the suspended Lascelles, got himself in trouble with an awful attempted clearance, and was sent off for pulling Pukki back

Jamal Lewis - 7

Handed his first start of his season against his old club, impressed with an energetic performance on the left

Jonjo Shelvey - 8

Passed the ball well and put in a shift in the middle of the park, has improved already under Howe

Joe Willock - 7

Covered a lot of ground after United went down to 10 men, left the field exhausted

Ryan Fraser

His night lasted just 11 minutes, made way for Fernandez in a tactical substitution following the dismissal of Clark

Joelinton - 7

Put in a gruelling shift for the team, did a job defensively, and was also a powerful threat going forward

Saint-Maximin - 7

Ran his socks off, and was a threat in and around the Norwich box until his second-half withdrawal

Callum Wilson - 8

Given the captain’s armband by Howe in the absence of Lascelles, converted the penalty and led the line well on a challenging night for United

SUBS

Federico Fernandez (for Fraser, 11) Came in from the cold to put in a superb performance, won the penalty 8

Isaac Hayden (for Willock, 72) Had a tough 20-odd minute stint in the middle as Norwich attacked 6

Miguel Almiron (for Saint-Maximin, 77)

