Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United scores their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 16, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings from 3-1 defeat at Liverpool: Winger shines as Magpies suffer defeat at Anfield

Newcastle United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on Thursday evening – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 10:33 pm

After taking the lead through a fine goal from Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle were pegged back by goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Sala to give Liverpool a 2-1 half-time lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapped up the three points for the hosts with a few minutes of normal time remaining with a powerful long-range strike.

Here are Miles Starforth’s player ratings from the match…

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Very solid performance, not at fault for the first two Liverpool goals, and made some important saves to keep United in the game. 7

2. Jamal Lewis - 6

Pulled up early in the game with what looked like a hamstring problem, the injury will now most likely end his four-game run in Howe’s starting XI. 6

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Tried to put a difficult performance at Leicester behind him, fortunate not to concede a second-half penalty after pushing Alexander-Arnold. 6

4. Fabian Schar - 6

Collided with Hayden in the build-up to Jota’s goal, soaked up the pressure well on a challenging night for the defence

