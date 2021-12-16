After taking the lead through a fine goal from Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle were pegged back by goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Sala to give Liverpool a 2-1 half-time lead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wrapped up the three points for the hosts with a few minutes of normal time remaining with a powerful long-range strike.

Here are Miles Starforth’s player ratings from the match…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Very solid performance, not at fault for the first two Liverpool goals, and made some important saves to keep United in the game. 7 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Jamal Lewis - 6 Pulled up early in the game with what looked like a hamstring problem, the injury will now most likely end his four-game run in Howe’s starting XI. 6 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Tried to put a difficult performance at Leicester behind him, fortunate not to concede a second-half penalty after pushing Alexander-Arnold. 6 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Fabian Schar - 6 Collided with Hayden in the build-up to Jota’s goal, soaked up the pressure well on a challenging night for the defence Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales