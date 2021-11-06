Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: Who shone in front of Eddie Howe and who flopped in Brighton draw?

Neal Maupay of Brighton & Hove Albion runs with the ball from Jacob Murphy and Joelinton of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Howe, set to be appointed as the winless club’s new head coach, saw the team come from behind to draw 1-1 against 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to a goal from Isaac Hayden.

Karl Darlow - 6

Kept his place, despite the availability of Dubravka, and had to be alert, especially before the break

Jacob Murphy - 5

Tried to get on the front foot, but was all too often pinned back

Emil Krafth - 6

Steady performance as the right-sided central defender, tried to turn defencxe into attack

Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Uncertain performance before the break, grew in strength as the game went on

Ciaran Clark - 5

Conceded a first-half penalty for a foul on Trossard, recovered from that mistake

Matt Ritchie - 6

Had to contend with Lamptey running at him for most of the game, had the team's first shot on target

Isaac Hayden - 6

Nowhere near his best with the ball, but was there when it mattered for the goal

Jonjo Shelvey - 5

Brought back into the team, but never got on the ball

Miguel Almiron - 4

Recalled to the starting XI after a month out of the team, struggled to make an impact with the ball and was taken off in the second half

Allan Saint-Maximin - 5

Not in the game for 45 minutes, livened up after the break, and was involved in the build-up to Hayden's goal

Callum Wilson - 5

Didn’t get a sight of goal before he was brought down by Sanchez late in the game

SUBS

Joelinton (for Almiron, 72) Worked hard when he came on 6