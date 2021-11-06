Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: Who shone in front of Eddie Howe and who flopped in Brighton draw?
Eddie Howe saw Newcastle United make their worst start in history at the Amex Stadium this evening – these are Miles Starforth’s player ratings.
Howe, set to be appointed as the winless club’s new head coach, saw the team come from behind to draw 1-1 against 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to a goal from Isaac Hayden.
Karl Darlow - 6
Kept his place, despite the availability of Dubravka, and had to be alert, especially before the break
Jacob Murphy - 5
Tried to get on the front foot, but was all too often pinned back
Emil Krafth - 6
Steady performance as the right-sided central defender, tried to turn defencxe into attack
Jamaal Lascelles - 5
Uncertain performance before the break, grew in strength as the game went on
Ciaran Clark - 5
Conceded a first-half penalty for a foul on Trossard, recovered from that mistake
Matt Ritchie - 6
Had to contend with Lamptey running at him for most of the game, had the team's first shot on target
Isaac Hayden - 6
Nowhere near his best with the ball, but was there when it mattered for the goal
Jonjo Shelvey - 5
Brought back into the team, but never got on the ball
Miguel Almiron - 4
Recalled to the starting XI after a month out of the team, struggled to make an impact with the ball and was taken off in the second half
Allan Saint-Maximin - 5
Not in the game for 45 minutes, livened up after the break, and was involved in the build-up to Hayden's goal
Callum Wilson - 5
Didn’t get a sight of goal before he was brought down by Sanchez late in the game
SUBS
Joelinton (for Almiron, 72) Worked hard when he came on 6
Dwight Gayle (for Krafth, 90)