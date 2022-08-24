Miles Starforth's Newcastle United ratings: Who starred as Eddie Howe's side reach third round of Carabao Cup?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side came from behind to beat League Two club Tranmere Rovers 2-1 thanks to goals from Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood.

Meanwhile, Emil Krafth was given lengthy treatment after being caught by a crude first-half challenge in tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Krafth was replaced by Kieran Trippier, who delievered the corner which led to Newcastle’s equaliser, which was scored by Jamaal Lascelles.

Head coach Eddie Howe is without striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) and defender Dan Burn (concussion).

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is missing through illness.

Who starred?

Miles Starforth delivers his NUFC player ratings:

Karl Darlow - 7

Couldn’t stop Nevitt’s first-half goal, fortunate to escape a second-half injury after being caught by Hemmings

Emil Krafth - 6

Had to be stretchered off after being caught by a crude challenge from behind, had also needed treatment earlier in the half

Jamaal Lascelles - 8

Led by example on his first appearance of the season and scored United’s equaliser at the second attempt from a Trippier corner

Paul Dummett - 7

Put in a steady performance alongside Lascelles in central defence

Matt Targett - 6

Returned to the starting XI after missing two games with a dead leg, but was taken off at the break

Sean Longstaff - 7

Helped Newcastle get through a tough tie, worked tirelessly in midfield

Joe Willock - 6

The only survivor from Sunday’s starting XI, faded in the second half and was taken off

Elliot Anderson - 6

Always wanted the ball, had chances in both halves on what was his first senior competitive start, started on the left side of Newcastle’s three-man midfield

Matt Ritchie - 7

Threw himself into the game and urged on his team-mates on, covered an extraordinary amount of the pitch

Jacob Murphy - 6

Fielded on the left side of Newcastle’s attack by Howe, needed to offer more in the final third of the pitch

Chris Wood - 7

Powerfully headed home a Trippier corner at the near post to put United in front

SUBS:

Kieran Tripper (for Krafth, 39). MOM. Delivered the corner which led to United’s equaliser seconds after coming on, and also set up Wood’s goal 9

Jamal Lewis (for Targett, 46) Made his first appearance of any kind since last December, full of energy and enthusiasm 6

Sven Botman (for Lascelles, 70) Replaced Lascelles, who was suffering from a persistent nose bleed, very calm and composed 7

Joelinton (for Willock, 70) Was a physical presence in midfield when United needed one as they saw the game out 6