4 . LCB – Sven Botman

Sven Botman has been a revelation since joining the club from Lille last summer. The 23-year-old brings both physicality and technical ability to the table, and he hasn’t looked back since returning to the starting XI early in the season after surprisingly being left out against Bournemouth. Botman withdrew from Holland’s Under-21 squad to “focus” on his club career – and has been a fixture in the team ever since then.