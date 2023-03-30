It was all about Premier League survival for Eddie Howe’s team this time last year.
This season, Eddie Howe’s fifth-placed side are pushing for a return to Europe after a remarkable turnaround – on and off the pitch – at the club.
Here, we have selected a team of the season so far ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.
The XI all but picks itself in many areas, but there was one high-profile omission after a tough call in one position.
1. GK – Nick Pope
Only Kieran Trippier has played more minutes than Nick Pope so far this season. Newcastle have the best defence in the Premier League this term, and Pope, having quickly settled into the team following his move from Burnley last summer, has made some hugely-important saves.
2. RB – Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier, the all-important first signing following the club’s 2021 takeover, has worn the captain’s armband in almost every game, and he’s led by example. The right-back’s defended solidly, attacked well and taken the team’s set-pieces. The only surprise is that he’s only scored one goal up to now.
3. Fabian Schar.
Fabian Schar, brought in from the cold for Eddie Howe’s first game last season, has picked up where he left off last term. The defender has forged a strong partnership with Sven Botman, signed last summer. Good on the ball, and combative out of possession, it’s not hard to see why he’s rated so highly by Eddie Howe.
4. LCB – Sven Botman
Sven Botman has been a revelation since joining the club from Lille last summer. The 23-year-old brings both physicality and technical ability to the table, and he hasn’t looked back since returning to the starting XI early in the season after surprisingly being left out against Bournemouth. Botman withdrew from Holland’s Under-21 squad to “focus” on his club career – and has been a fixture in the team ever since then.