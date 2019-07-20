Miles Starforth's player ratings: Who impressed Steve Bruce in Newcastle United's win over West Ham?
With Steve Bruce watching on from the stands Newcastle United recorded their first win of pre-season – a 1-0 victory over West Ham courtesy of Yoshinori Muto's first-half goal.
By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 13:34
But how did each player rate? Our man Miles Starforth has given his man-by-man ratings from Shanghai as Bruce got off to a winning start as Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle successor.
Goalscorer Muto, Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and man of the match Jonjo Shelvey were the stand out men for United.