Miles Starforth's player ratings: Who impressed Steve Bruce in Newcastle United's win over West Ham?

With Steve Bruce watching on from the stands Newcastle United recorded their first win of pre-season – a 1-0 victory over West Ham courtesy of Yoshinori Muto's first-half goal.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 13:34

But how did each player rate? Our man Miles Starforth has given his man-by-man ratings from Shanghai as Bruce got off to a winning start as Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle successor.

Goalscorer Muto, Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and man of the match Jonjo Shelvey were the stand out men for United.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Made his first appearance of pre-season, hardly had a save to make thanks to his defence.

2. Fabian Schar - 7

Very comfortable, strolled through most of the game.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Led the team and defended well, kept West Ham very quiet during a gruelling 90-minute run-out.

4. Ciaran Clark - 6

Very steady first-half performance before his withdrawal at half-time.

