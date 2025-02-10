Miguel Almiron has played his first match for Atlanta United since leaving Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almiron re-joined Atlanta from Newcastle for around £10million last month and returned to the field in a 2-0 behind-closed-doors friendly win over New England Revolution in Florida. Atlanta’s MLS season officially gets underway on February 22 against Montreal.

Almiron’s final match for Newcastle came in the 3-1 Premier League win at Southampton. The match ended with the away supporters singing his name as he waved farewell before joining Atlanta.

The Paraguayan joined Newcastle from Atlanta for a reported club-record fee of £21million back in 2019. He went on to make 223 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.

Having started just one Premier League match for Newcastle during the 2024-25 season, Almiron was named in Atlanta’s starting line-up for the friendly win over New England.

He played 69 minutes in the match before being substituted.

Miguel Almiron praised for Atlanta United friendly display

Through the potentially rose-tinted view from the Atlanta official club website, Almiron was praised for his display despite not playing a role in either of the two goals scored by Jamal Thiaré and Mateusz Klich.

Assessing Almiron’s return, the website read: “Miguel Almirón’s return to the club paid dividends on the pitch immediately.

“His pace and control on the ball stood out, and even with less time to train with the squad in the preseason, he’s fitting into the Atlanta United attack seamlessly so far.

“Almirón’s positional instincts are well-developed, too, as he was oftentimes tucking inside from the right wing either to receive the ball or progress it.”

Eddie Howe discusses Miguel Almiron’s departure

As Almiron gets ready to start the new season with Atlanta, he remains a popular figure on Tyneside - particularly with his former coaches and teammates.

“A very special player, a very special person,” Howe said. “He's going to be greatly missed by everyone connected with us. I think Miguel was what you saw, the perception of him was real, a very bubbly, bright personality.

“But I think behind this, he's very, very professional, like ultra-professional, always being, recovering, looking after himself, eating the right foods, doing everything he could to be at his very best every day.

“And I think you can't have enough, from my perspective, you can't have enough of those players that set the right standards in terms of behaviour. I thought he was a really good role model, he behaved really well.

“So, he's going to be greatly missed as a person and, of course, a player.”

Miguel Almiron’s farewell message to Newcastle United

Almiron dedicated the best years of his career to Newcastle and left some memorable moments behind. His 11-goal haul during the 2022-23 campaign to help The Magpies finish fourth in the Premier League stands out along with his strike in the 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It was Newcastle’s first goal in Europe’s premier club competition in over 20 years.

Following his departure, Almiron took to Instagram to write a farewell message to Newcastle.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye – to all of you and to a club with such an incredible history as Newcastle,” he posted.

“I’ll always be grateful to the club for giving me the chance to play in the best league of the world, making a childhood dream come true.

“I leave with so many amazing memories wearing this shirt, alongside my teammates, the staff, the directors, and of course, the incredible fans I’ve had the privilege to share this journey with over the years.

“From now on, I’ll be cheering you on as a fan, just like everyone else! Miggy.”