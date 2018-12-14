Mo Diame reveals thoughts on Newcastle's new system and partnership with Ki Sung-yueng

Newcastle United’s Mo Diame believes his side have performed better when playing with a back three this season.

Manager Rafa Benitez has altered his formation throughout the campaign, depending on the opposition and nature of the game.

The Magpies looked more comfortable operating in a 3-4-3 formation against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Following Diogo Jota’s opener, the visitors rarely threatened Newcastle’s goal until DeAndre Yedlin’s red card in the 57th minute.

It was a stark contrast to Newcastle’s previous home game against West Ham, when Benitez opted to play a back four.

The Magpies were torn apart in wide areas as Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgress exploited the space on the flanks.

Newcastle have also been successful playing with a back four this term, though, as shown in the home victories over Watford and Bournemouth.

Diame is happy to play in whatever formation his manager chooses but does admit he’s noticed a difference between systems.

“It doesn’t matter what system, but it does look like we are playing better football when we have three at the back,” said Diame after the Wolves defeat.

“We will see if we continue to play that way, that is what the manager is here to do, to decide things like that.

“He (Benitez) makes decisions on every game which is different, to suit certain matches. If he wants us to play in a three or a four we will be ready, we have the players to do that.”

Diame has formed a promising midfield partnership with Ki Sung-yueng in recent weeks, following an injury to Jonjo Shelvey.

Diame and Ki have started Newcastle’s last five league games together in the middle of the park, and the former believes their games are suited to one another.

“Ki is a good player, he has quality on the ball," said Diame. "He is playing his part with this team since he started playing.

“We have got points in this way and we have to keep going together, as a team, work hard to get the results.”