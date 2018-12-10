Mo Diame reveals why Newcastle's mentality hasn't changed despite late sucker punch against Wolves

Mo Diame is well aware of Newcastle United’s wretched home form this season and is determined to put things right.

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves means Rafa Benitez’s side have picked up just six points at St James’s Park this campaign - the club’s worst start to a season at home in their history.

A 94th-minute winner from Matt Doherty gave Wolves all three points at the weekend in a game which the Magpies were unfortunate to lose.

But Diame knows his side must improve quickly if they want to rectify their damaging results on home turf.

“When you lose there is always something to blame,” said Diame after the Wolves game.

“I know a lot of people will say we have worked hard, gave a lot but because we lost we are left disappointed again.

"At home all the bottom teams we face we need to take the three points. When you play away it is different but we should be looking to beat teams in the bottom half when we are at home.

“I don’t know what to say about the run. It’s bad. We know that. We need points and we need to change that as soon as possible.”

Diame couldn't hide his disappointment following the Wolves defeat, a result which saw Newcastle remain 15th in the Premier League.

When asked if he felt the defeat was a missed opportunity to bridge a gap to the bottom three, Diame didn't gloss over the fact that the Magpies are now just three points above the relegation zone.

“It was a really bad result,” added Diame. “We can say everything about how we fought, we showed good attitude but we lost the points, especially at home that is disappointing.

“We had a good point against Everton last Wednesday and Wolves was a good opportunity for us with all the results from Saturday.

“Now we are disappointed not to have done our bit to get the result we wanted.”

Despite the defeat, the Magpies have a realistic chance to ease the pressure in the next few weeks, with back-to-back fixtures against sides in the bottom three.

After this weekend’s trip to Huddersfield, Rafa Benitez’s side will meet Fulham at St James’s Park on December 22.

Diame knows the importance of both games but insists his side’s approach won’t change despite the late sucker punch against Wolves

.“Nothing really has changed in terms of the next two games,” said Diame.

“What we need is points and we need those in the next two matches, and we needed those whatever the result against Wolves.

"The attitude and desire we showed, we have to keep that up, and hope we get more than a last minute goal scored against us to lose.

“Even with ten men we have to be more concentrated than we were at the end because we conceded that goal and lost the game.”

Diame and his team-mates will hope for more luck than they received against Wanderers, after defender DeAndre Yedlin was shown a straight red card for tugging back Diogo Jota in the second half.

But despite criticism from Benitez, aimed towards referee Mike Dean, Diame had few complaints about the official’s performance.

“What do you want me to say? We lost,” said Diame when asked about the red card incident which altered the course of the game.

“Of course it's difficult to be playing against a good team like Wolves with ten men and we don’t know whether a couple of the decisions were right for us.

“But we need to make sure we don’t lose even if we don’t win. Huddersfield is another final for us now."