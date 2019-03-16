Mohamed Diame recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI as Rafa Benitez makes THREE changes

Rafa Benitez has made three changes to his Newcastle United starting XI at the Vitality Stadium.

Rafa Benitez's take on Bournemouth this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

And Benitez, without injured Jamaal Lascelles and suspended Fabian Schar, has recalled defenders Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett.

Mohamed Diame also replaced Ki Sung-yueng in midifeld.

Lascelles suffered a knee injury in last weekend's 3-2 win over Everton.

"We had Longstaff and (Rob) Elliot, now we have Lascelles,who is still feeling a little bit his knee, so we will not take any risks," said Benitez, United's manager.

Federico Fernandez.

"We'll wait two or three days to see how he reacts, but (Ciaran) Clark is available, so we lose one, but at least we have another one."

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lejeune, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Diame, Hayden, Almiron; Rondon. Subs:, Darlow, Clark, Shelvey, Muto, Kenedy, Manquillo, Atsu.