West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer if they are not able to get a deal for Anthony Elanga over the line.

The Magpies have submitted two bids for Elanga this summer, with their first bid, worth around £45m plus add-ons, rejected by Nottingham Forest. Their second bid of around £55m is currently being weighed up by Forest as the two clubs remain locked in negotiations.

Elanga has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for around a year now and remains their top target this summer. But as negotiations drag on, alternatives need to be identified.

One of those ‘alternatives’ is Kudus. The winger was wanted by the Magpies before his move to the London Stadium in 2023 and has again emerged as a possible option for them this summer.

Despite an underwhelming campaign last year, Kudus’ stock remains high with Newcastle United far from the only club interested in his services. Chelsea, who have continued to spend lavishly in the transfer market despite sanctions from UEFA, have also been credited with an interest in the Ghanaian international.

However, recent reports have indicated that both Newcastle and Chelsea may see their respective pursuit of Kudus’ signature end in frustration with a rival club now leading the pack.

Fabrizio Romano’s Mohammed Kudus transfer update

As those at Stamford Bridge and St James’ Park watch on, Kudus has reportedly decided on Tottenham Hotspur as his preferred destination. Spurs, under management of Thomas Frank, have yet to spend big in the market this summer but, according to Fabrizio Romano, could be prepared to go big for Kudus’ signature.

Romano posted on X: ‘Understand Mohammed Kudus is not talking to any other club at this stage: he wants Tottenham move. Kudus already said yes to Spurs project and club to club talks with West Ham will continue soon. Clear intention is to join Spurs. #THFC.’

Speaking on his YouTube channel , the transfer guru added: “What I’m told about Kudus is that Tottenham made the first proposal to West Ham. It was rejected because West Ham didn’t want to accept that value for the player, something around £50m for Mohammed Kudus.

“But first point, Tottenham are expected to bid again for Kudus, so in the next days, Tottenham want to attack again.

“Second point, Thomas Frank has approved internally, Mohammed Kudus as a top target for Tottenham this summer, as a crucial target for Tottenham this summer, so they are prepared to advance and push for Kudus and then the player side. Probably the best news for Spurs fans is that my understanding is that Kudus wants to go to Tottenham.”

Kudus, who will turn 25 in August, registered 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions for the Hammers during his debut campaign in England - including two goals and an assist against Eddie Howe’s side. His second season, however, elicited just five goals and four assists in all competitions under Julen Lopetegui and then Graham Potter.