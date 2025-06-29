Newcastle United ‘interested’ in £70m winger - West Ham beat them to 2023 transfer

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer as a potential alternative to Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle United’s interest in Kudus is two years in the making. The Ghanaian international was heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park two years ago when he left Ajax.

The Magpies were among a host of clubs credited with an interest in the winger at the time, but he instead moved to the London Stadium to join up with David Moyes’ West Ham. Newcastle instead moved to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City in a summer that also saw them bring in Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali and Lewis Hall.

Those players have all had very good success in the north east and that window, along with the three previous to it under new ownership, can be looked back as a very good set of business. Two years on, though, and there hasn’t been too many fresh faces added to Eddie Howe’s squad - could Kudus be someone they go in for again this summer?

Newcastle United’s ‘interest’ in Mohammed Kudus

Interest in Kudus stems from a need to sign a right-winger this summer. Elanga is viewed as their current number one target, but alternatives like Kudus have emerged if they are unable to reach an agreement with Forest for the former Manchester United man.

Kudus, meanwhile, may be allowed to leave the London Stadium this summer as Graham Potter shapes his squad. The 24-year-old is among the most saleable assets the Hammers currently own and would demand a fair fee should he be sold.

Chelsea reportedly failed in a swap bid to sign him earlier this window and have instead moved for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens - although that may not prevent the Blues from having another go at signing Kudus before the window closes. Tottenham Hotspur have also recently been linked with a move for him with West Ham valuing Kudus at around £70m, around double what they paid Ajax for his signature two years ago.

How would Mohammed Kudus fit Newcastle United?

Kudus predominantly plays as a right winger, but can also play on the other side of the pitch or as a striker. All of his attributes match perfectly to the profile of winger that the Magpies have been targeting this summer.

With Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes on the left, Howe would ideally like a right-winger that can cut in and be a goalscoring threat. Although his numbers fell last season as the Hammers struggled in the Premier League, Kudus showed during his first campaign in the capital what he can produce in the opposition penalty area.

14 goals and nine assists in that season saw Kudus enjoy a very, very good first campaign in England and proved that he is able to cut it in the Premier League, despite high-profile examples of other wingers coming to England from the Netherlands and struggling to hit the ground running. Magpies fans will also remember that Kudus netted a late equaliser for West Ham at the London Stadium in October 2023.