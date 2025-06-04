Newcastle United are looking at potential alternatives to Bryan Mbeumo as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen out wide.

Mbeumo is a top target for Newcastle this summer, but the Brentford winger has opted to join Manchester United.

A deal still hinges on Man United being able to strike a deal with Brentford, who want around £60million for the 25-year-old.

Newcastle have money available to make such a signing and are looking to get a large chunk of their transfer business done quickly this summer before jetting off to Singapore and Seoul next month.

But with Mbeumo increasingly likely to be heading elsewhere, alternatives will be considered. Howe has already stated that the club will look to make a right-wing addition after selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United at the start of the year without bringing in a replacement.

“We would possibly look to sign someone in that [right-wing] position,” Howe admitted. “I always say there are no guarantees with anything but the natural feeling would be that we would need a replacement for Miggy eventually."

West Ham United winger linked with Newcastle United

West Ham United right-winger Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to Newcastle from sources in the capital.

It is worth noting that The Hammers are actively looking to sell the winger this summer after a disappointing season, and as such, he could be available on a cut-price deal. All the noise regarding a potential move is coming from the West Ham end, possibly in an attempt to drum up interest in a player the club are looking to offload.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax for £37million in 2023 and scored 14 goals in 45 appearances during his debut season, including home and away against Newcastle. He has a £75million release clause in his contract at the London Stadium, though that realistically won’t be triggered.

The 24-year-old winger scored five goals in 35 appearances for The Hammers in the 2024-25 campaign, providing a further four assists. His dip in form coincided with a disappointing season for West Ham, as they finished 14th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United eyeing long-term upgrade for Jacob Murphy

Newcastle will be looking for a long-term upgrade on Jacob Murphy, who contributed an impressive nine goals and 14 assists during the 2024-25 campaign. Given Murphy is 30 and has no natural competition, a right-wing addition is seen as a priority for Newcastle this summer.

“We need support for Jacob, he's not going to be able to play every minute of every game, and we also need to push him,” Howe said previously. “We'll look at the academy and see if there's anyone there who deserves an opportunity - we'll look at all options.”

In addition to Mbeumo and Kudus, Newcastle have also been linked with Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and hold a long-term interest in Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.