Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle could make ‘two more signings’ this week, Everton ‘weighing up’ move for ex-West Brom ace
Eddie Howe’s side kept up their unbeaten start to the season at the weekend but now face a difficult challenge as they make the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Wednesday for their next Premier League fixture.
The summer transfer window closes on September 1 which means there are now just a few days remaining for English clubs to get their squads set for the first half of the season.
Away from comings and goings behind the scenes the action is coming thick and fast on the pitch with Newcastle United having kept up their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux yesterday.
They now face another difficult trip this midweek as they head to Anfield to face Liverpool who are coming off the back of their first win, a stunning 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, there are still plenty of big transfer moves reportedly being discussed by clubs.
Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:
Leicester City and Everton are weighing up a late move for ex-West Brom star Matheus Pereira (The Sun)
Manchester United have enquired about a potential transfer move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though his preference remains a move to Chelsea (Caught Offside)
Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, as they seek to sharpen their attack in the final days of the window (The Independent)
Sheffield United face a battle on their hands to retain the services of Norway international Sander Berge before the closing of the summer with Liverpool now joining the chase (Yorkshire Post)
Chelsea have offered Everton£25m plus Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher in exchange for (Football Insider)
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is closing in on a move to Italian Serie A side Sampdoria (Evening Standard)
Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted he still isn’t confident of keeping hold of star striker Joel Piroe this window despite the deadline fast approaching and Brighton amongst the sides reportedly interested (Football League World via Wales Online)
Newcastle United could make ‘two more signings’ before the transfer window slams shut this week with Eddie Howe still keen to add to his squad (This is Futbol/Sky Sports)
Leeds United are set to miss out on the signing of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in the summer transfer window with the England cap set to join German Bundesliga side Bayern Leverkusen (HITC via Sky Sports)