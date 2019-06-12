Rafa Benitez has been linked with a shock move to former club Chelsea, prompting a mixed reaction from Newcastle United fans.

The former Valencia boss replaced Roberto Di Matteo in 2012, winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League with the London club.

However, Chelsea supporters struggled to accept Benitez after his comments about the Blues while managing Premier League rivals Liverpool – and some fans on both sides think another switch to Stamford Bridge would be tricky.

Here’s how some Newcastle United fans reacted to the news:

“Chelsea are under a transfer ban so their hierarchy is thinking If Benitez can do what he’s done with #NUFC‘s squad, then imagine what he could do with this current Chelsea squad… then once the transfer ban lifts, Benitez can win us the UCL.” – @LefterisToon

“There's more chance of Kevin Keegan being re-appointed by Mike Ashley and given a £500 million transfer kitty.” – @rough_justice76

“The worst rumour I've ever heard. Like he would go back there. They hated him he couldn't wait to get out whilst throwing a trophy in the cabinet on the way out.” – @NuFcPRO

“I doubt he’ll go back to Chelsea...especially with the transfer embargo and the way the fans treat him last time.” – @AndyJ2k1

“Genuinely think he would reject this anyway. Not because Newcastle is better but he doesn’t want another job he’ll be out of if he doesn’t win a trophy in the first 6 months.” – @k7mossy