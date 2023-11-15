Newcastle United haven't had too much trouble with VAR so far this season, but how do they compare to their rivals when it comes to the all-time VAR list?

The introduction of VAR in the Premier League back in 2019 has proved to be a pivotal moment, with the technology continuing to dominate headlines and overshadow much of the football. With that in mind, we decided to count up all the VAR decisions since its introduction to put together a table based on net decisions. We calculated that by subtracting the number of decisions that went against teams upon VAR review from the number of decisions that went their way.