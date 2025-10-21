Newcastle United latest news: Jose Mourinho has praised PIF and Eddie Howe ahead of Benfica’s Champions League clash against the Magpies at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United go in search of back-to-back Champions League victories tonight when they face Jose Mourinho’s Benfica at St James’ Park. The Magpies will be keen to banish the demons from their defeat to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday when they welcome the Portuguese giants to Tyneside.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would see them end the week having taken six points from three matches and in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds. However, defeat would make it four home losses in a row in Europe and pile the pressure onto their next match against Athletic Club in November.

Benfica, whilst not in the elite bracket of European teams, will be tough opponents tonight, led by a manager who knows what it takes to win big games on European nights. Mourinho, who was full of love and praise for Newcastle when he spoke to the media on Monday night, spoke of Newcastle United’s major strengths, but fired a warning to the Magpies about what they will come up against tonight.

“We play against a very strong team. Against a very strong team,” the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said.

“A very well organized team, with players chosen by hand, to play according to Eddie’s ideas. A physical team, a tremendously physical team, very strong, very strong in the direct game, very strong in set-pieces, but then there are players very fast on the wings, and there are not two, there are four. There are four very fast wingers, two playing and two on the bench.

“It's a very strong team. A very strong team, with an absolutely fantastic stadium to play in, and a stadium that plays with them. People don't come here to watch a game, people come here to play with their team.

“Tomorrow is an extremely difficult game for us, but I also believe that it is an extremely difficult game for them.”

Jose Mourinho praises PIF and Eddie Howe

It wasn’t just the set of players that Benfica will come up against tonight that Mourinho was quick to praise on Monday. The 62-year-old was also very complimentary about how Newcastle United have developed under their new owners.

PIF became majority owners of the club a little over four years ago and in that time, they have twice qualified for the Champions League whilst also lifting major domestic silverware for the first time in seven decades.

“I know what Newcastle and all the Geordies want is bigger than the League Cup, but it's the beginning,” Mourinho added. “To play in the Champions League is another very important step and I think the club goes in the right direction.

“Many clubs with new owners and fresh money make lots of wrong decisions with lots of ups and downs. Newcastle, since the moment they have the new ownership, Eddie [Howe], they change sporting directors for obvious reasons, but lots of stability.

“With the profile of players, I never see a player that Newcastle get that doesn't fit the model. They do things really well.

“That's why they are where they are. I congratulate Eddie, the club and the fans.”