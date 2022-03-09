Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United facing busy week as Eddie Howe reacts to Ralph Hasenhuttl's comments ahead of Southampton trip
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to look ahead to a busy week for Newcastle United.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on another win for Newcastle United and look ahead to a busy week of away fixtures against Southampton, Chelsea and Everton.
Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League table following a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’s Park on Saturday to make it eight games unbeaten. Eddie Howe has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award as a result.
Here, Dominic, Miles and Joe discuss the latest team news at Newcastle and look ahead to a frantic week.
