Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United stadium expansion, Brentford win and Eddie Howe for manager of the month?
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on another positive couple of weeks at Newcastle United.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on Newcastle United's impressive run of form and look ahead to Saturday's match at home to Brighton and Hove Albion at St James's Park.
Newcastle moved up to 14th in the Premier League table following a 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday to make it seven games unbeaten. Eddie Howe is being hotly tipped for the Premier League manager of the month award as a result.
Here, Dominic, Miles and Joe discuss the latest team news at Newcastle and look ahead to Saturday’s match back at St James’s.
You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.