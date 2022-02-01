On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck discuss all the twists and turns of a remarkable January transfer window for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have made five January signings with Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn. We analyse all of them and discuss which signing was the best individual piece of business.

There have also been loan departures too as Eddie Howe looks to balance out his squad prior to submitting the 25 man list to the Premier League this week.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Three players are set to miss out, we discuss who those players could be and look ahead to what the rest of the season holds for a new-look Newcastle side as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

