Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United 3-1 Everton reaction and analysis
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on Newcastle United’s impressive 3-1 win against Everton in the Premier League.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on Tuesday night's 3-1 win over Everton at St James's Park and debate whether it could be a turning point in The Magpies' season.
It’s back to back wins for Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League as they climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since October thanks to a Mason Holgate own goal and first Newcastle league goals for Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier.
Dominic and Miles discuss the game and look ahead to Sunday’s big match against Aston Villa (2pm kick-off) as The Magpies look to make it three wins in a row to ease their relegation fears.
You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.