Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United closing in on Chris Wood ahead of Watford clash but will there be another through the door?
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast returns following more positive transfer developments at Newcastle United.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Joe Buck look ahead to Watford by discussing the potential incoming of Chris Wood from Burnley, the transfer window so far and the disappointment of an early FA Cup exit to Cambridge United.
The Magpies were beaten 1-0 by the League One side at St James’s Park on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back with only their second win of the season against Watford this weekend.
Newcastle sit two points behind Watford in the table and could potentially move out of the bottom three if they win and Burnley fail to beat Leicester this weekend.
Wood could make his debut in that game should he be signed and passed fit in time for the match.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.