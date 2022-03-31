Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United's international break, Dan Ashworth, Tottenham Hotspur trip and injury latest

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss an eventful international break for Newcastle United and its players.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:01 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the international break and the mixed fortunes for Newcastle’s players will away.

After 16 days without a competitive match, Newcastle will return to Premier League action at Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

