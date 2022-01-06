Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United's January transfer business assessed with latest on Kieran Trippier, Lucas Digne, Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast returns for the first time in 2022 and it has been a busy start to the transfer window for Newcastle United
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Joe Buck discuss the arrival of Kieran Trippier and Newcastle United' s transfer window so far with a look ahead to Saturday's FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United.
Newcastle’s last two Premier League matches against Everton and Southampton have been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Newcastle but this weekend’s FA Cup game is set to go ahead as it stands.
The match is set to be a sell-out at St James’s Park which is particularly rare for an early FA Cup fixture against a League One side.
We also bring news of Callum Wilson’s calf injury with the United forward set to meet a specialist this week as he waits on scan results.
You can listen via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.