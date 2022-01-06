On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Joe Buck discuss the arrival of Kieran Trippier and Newcastle United' s transfer window so far with a look ahead to Saturday's FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United.

Newcastle’s last two Premier League matches against Everton and Southampton have been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Newcastle but this weekend’s FA Cup game is set to go ahead as it stands.

The match is set to be a sell-out at St James’s Park which is particularly rare for an early FA Cup fixture against a League One side.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

We also bring news of Callum Wilson’s calf injury with the United forward set to meet a specialist this week as he waits on scan results.

