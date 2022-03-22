Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United's trip to Dubai, Everton fallout and injury latest with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss Newcastle United’s break following the defeat at Everton.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on a disappointing defeat at Everton, the trip to Dubai and Newcastle United's injury situation with players nearing returns.
Newcastle suffered back to back defeats with Alex Iwobi’s 99th minute strike sealing a 1-0 win for Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening.
Now Eddie Howe’s side have to wait until April 3 to return to competitive action at Tottenham Hotspur as they look to get back to winning ways following their warm weather training camp.
