On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on a disappointing defeat at Everton, the trip to Dubai and Newcastle United's injury situation with players nearing returns.

Newcastle suffered back to back defeats with Alex Iwobi’s 99th minute strike sealing a 1-0 win for Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening.

Now Eddie Howe’s side have to wait until April 3 to return to competitive action at Tottenham Hotspur as they look to get back to winning ways following their warm weather training camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.