Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United's VAR controversy at Chelsea and a look ahead to Everton

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on another interesting few days at Newcastle United.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:06 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Joe Buck reflect on Newcastle United narrow defeat at Chelsea, the VAR decisions and look ahead to Thursday's big match at Everton.

Newcastle won 2-1 at Southampton to make it nine games unbeaten before finally losing 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday. The side are nine points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.

Here, Dominic Joe discuss the latest team news at Newcastle and look ahead to a big game at Everton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

ChelseaEvertonRichard MennearVAR