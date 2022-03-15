Mouth of the Tyne podcast: Newcastle United's VAR controversy at Chelsea and a look ahead to Everton
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on another interesting few days at Newcastle United.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Joe Buck reflect on Newcastle United narrow defeat at Chelsea, the VAR decisions and look ahead to Thursday's big match at Everton.
Newcastle won 2-1 at Southampton to make it nine games unbeaten before finally losing 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday. The side are nine points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games remaining.
Here, Dominic Joe discuss the latest team news at Newcastle and look ahead to a big game at Everton.
