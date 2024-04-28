'My love' - Newcastle United WAG posts cute social media tribute to matchwinner

Bruno Guimaraes scored with a diving header to put Newcastle United in front.

Newcastle United WAG Ana Lidia Martins has posted a heartfelt message after what she describes as an ‘unforgettable day’ at St James’ Park.

Martins watched on as other half Bruno Guimaraes netted his fifth goal of the season in the Magpies’ 5-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League. Pre-game Newcastle United fans paid tribute to Guimaraes and fellow Brazilian Joelinton with a dedicated flag display.

The message, accompanied with a Gallowgate End-sized Brazil flag display, read: “From Alianca and Rio to Newcastle Upon Tyne, a home away from home. Joelinton and Bruno, our Brazilian Geordies.”

The Brazilian was also handed Magpies’ player of the month - and Martins has revealed this was the first game her youngest son, Pietro, has attended.

And, taking to Instagram, Martins showed her love for the support from fans - and paid her own tribute to Guimaraes.

She said: “Pietro's first game, a beautiful tribute, a goal from my love and the player of the month trophy 🥺 thank you, my God!!!

“What an unforgettable day... You deserve it, but it's not just that you mark your name everywhere you go... May God continue to write your story And what a story we are living here!!! 🤍

“We love you to the moon and back!”