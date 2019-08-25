'Negative' Newcastle United - pundit believes Steve Bruce's Magpies are already at a disadvantage in Premier League relegation battle
‘Negative’ Newcastle United are already at a disadvantage in the battle to beat the Premier League drop, according to one Sky Sports pundit.
Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes United boss Steve Bruce has walked into a club devoid of positivity, unlike other teams at the bottom of the top flight table.
“It feels like Newcastle are in crisis already,” said Carragher to Sky Sports.
“I feel for Steve Bruce – the fans didn’t take to him straight away, the results haven’t helped. There’s such negativity there.
“You see the positivity at Aston Villa, Norwich last week, Sheffield United got a win as well, so the promoted teams are off the mark. No matter what happens, you’d expect them to be fighting relegation, but there will be a positivity. It just feels like there’s negativity, no matter where Bruce turns.
“I think their next game, they have to get something.”