The Magpies have picked up more points than the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal so far in 2022 and will be looking to build on their 11th placed finish last season.

And ahead of the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season, Warnock has predicted his top six sides in order with one notable omission.

“I think it will be more competitive this year but still see Manchester City ending up on top,” he tweeted. “Don’t feel so optimistic about the other side of Manchester.”

Warnock predicted a top three in order of Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with Chelsea taking fourth place and Arsenal just missing out on Champions League football again in fifth.

Behind them, Warnock has backed Newcastle to finish sixth in the Premier League this coming season and secure European football.