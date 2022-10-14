The Newcastle United striker, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee in the summer, has been sidelined since suffering a thigh injury on international duty with Sweden last month. Isak is “making progress”, but the 23-year-old won’t be involved at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of the televised Premier League game, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Alex is making progress, but he’s not available this game. So yeah, I don’t think we’re too different from previously.”

Asked if Isak could feature in next week’s games against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Howe said: “Difficult to say at this moment in time, but I’d probably say the three-game week might be difficult.”

Isak has scored two goals from his three appearances for Newcastle. The club is sixth in the Premier League, a place behind Man United, after back-to-back wins.