New Alexander Isak injury update as Newcastle United prepare for Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur
Eddie Howe’s issued an injury update on Alexander Isak ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester United.
The Newcastle United striker, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee in the summer, has been sidelined since suffering a thigh injury on international duty with Sweden last month. Isak is “making progress”, but the 23-year-old won’t be involved at Old Trafford.
Speaking ahead of the televised Premier League game, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Alex is making progress, but he’s not available this game. So yeah, I don’t think we’re too different from previously.”
Asked if Isak could feature in next week’s games against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Howe said: “Difficult to say at this moment in time, but I’d probably say the three-game week might be difficult.”
Isak has scored two goals from his three appearances for Newcastle. The club is sixth in the Premier League, a place behind Man United, after back-to-back wins.