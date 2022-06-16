New Chelsea owner makes bold Newcastle United prediction after takeover

The club, which was relegated twice during Mike Ashley’s time as owner, was taken over last October by an ambitious consortium led by Amanda Staveley.

However, United’s new owners want to push for Champions League football, and trophies, over the coming season. And Boehly – who took over Chelsea with private equity firm Clearlake Capital last month – has predicted a change to the so-called “big six”.

Speaking at a private equity conference in Berlin yesterday, Boehly is reported by the Daily Telegraph as saying: “The big six will become the big seven with the Saudi deal for Newcastle. There’s going to be opportunity for everyone to win.”

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.