The club is in talks with Lille over a £30million-plus move for Botman, who had also been a January target for Eddie Howe. There had been hopes of a breakthrough this week following the last round of summer internationals for Holland’s Under-21 side.
Botman is also a target for Milan, and Gazetta dello Sport claim that the 22-year-old is keener on a San Siro move – and “resisting” Newcastle. Radio Rossonera have echoed this view, while also suggesting that United’s relationship with Lille is “deteriorating”.
Newcastle, however, are able to make a better financial offer than the Serie A club.
Botman, for his part, wants a resolution. The 22-year-old said: “Talks are underway now. I won't go into all of that, but it's going well. I do hope that the transfer for the new season is completed, preferably for pre-season. Those clubs (Newcastle and Milan) are interested, yes.”