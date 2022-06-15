The club is in talks with Lille over a £30million-plus move for Botman, who had also been a January target for Eddie Howe. There had been hopes of a breakthrough this week following the last round of summer internationals for Holland’s Under-21 side.

Botman is also a target for Milan, and Gazetta dello Sport claim that the 22-year-old is keener on a San Siro move – and “resisting” Newcastle. Radio Rossonera have echoed this view, while also suggesting that United’s relationship with Lille is “deteriorating”.

Newcastle, however, are able to make a better financial offer than the Serie A club.

Lille defender Sven Botman is a target for Newcastle United.