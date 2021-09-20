New date for Newcastle United's anti-competition claim against the Premier League in takeover saga

Newcastle United’s anti-competition claim against the Premier League has a new date.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 20th September 2021, 11:47 am

Mike Ashley has made a claim under section 47A of the 1988 Competition Act following the Premier League’s failure to make a timely decision on the approval of a proposed £300million takeover last year.

The Premier League made an application in the summer to contest the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s jurisdiction.

And this application will now be heard on September 29.

This hearing will decide whether the claim can go forward.

