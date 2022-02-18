New dates for Newcastle United's games against Southampton and Everton
Newcastle United’s postponed games against Southampton and Everton have been rearranged.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:36 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:37 pm
The away fixtures were postponed after the relegation-threatened club was hit by a large number of Covid-19 cases and injuries over the festive period.
Newcastle will take on Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday, March 10 (7.30pm kick-off).
And the fixture against Everton at Goodison Park will be staged on Thursday, March 17 (7.45pm kick-off).
The Everton, originally scheduled for December 30, game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime.