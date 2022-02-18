New dates for Newcastle United's games against Southampton and Everton

The away fixtures were postponed after the relegation-threatened club was hit by a large number of Covid-19 cases and injuries over the festive period.

Newcastle will take on Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Thursday, March 10 (7.30pm kick-off).

And the fixture against Everton at Goodison Park will be staged on Thursday, March 17 (7.45pm kick-off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson celebrates scoring at Goodison Park last season.