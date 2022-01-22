New details emerge about Newcastle United's training camp in Saudi Arabia
Newcastle United will play a friendly during their trip to Saudi Arabia, according to a report.
Howe and his players will travel to the country for a training camp following this afternoon’s game against Leeds United at Elland Road. The relegation-threatened club, according to Sky Sports, will play a fixture against Saudi Professional League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28 at the 24,000-capacity Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.
Speaking yesterday, head coach Howe said: “The plan is to go away, yes. I think it’s vitally important. A lot of the protocols that you have with Covid around the training ground day to day are encouraging isolation.
"We need to protect everybody, but it doesn’t foster a team spirit and togetherness that you’re going to need in the battle to stay in the division. I think it’s important we encourage that unity. We’ll be training and working.”
Newcastle, 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, are yet to confirm any details about the trip.