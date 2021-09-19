New face set to arrive at Newcastle United training ground this week

The 19-year-old, signed on an 18-month loan deal from Mexican side Santos Laguna, completed his 10-day quarantine in Madrid before flying to Tyneside.

According to ESPN, Munoz is set to meet his new coaches and teammates for the first time this week as he looks to win a permanent contract with United.

The club has the option to sign Munoz, whose name is similar to GOAL! film star Santiago Munez, permanently.

Santiago Munoz is set to meet his new Newcastle United teammates this week. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Speaking after his summer deadline day move to Newcastle, Munoz said: "I remember when I was a kid, I watched the GOAL! movie and got excited and I still do!

“It’s a dream come true. I don’t know the city but it’s a great team and a great institution - I think I’ll fit in well over there."

The under-23s host Stoke City on Monday before traveling to Fulham on Friday.

