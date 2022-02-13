Kieran Trippier leaves the field injured.

Trippier was passed fit to play against Aston Villa after being forced off against Everton on Tuesday night with a calf injury.

The defender – who scored in the 3-1 win – took the captain’s armband for the game with Jamaal Lascelles unavailable.

And Trippier opened the scoring with a superb 35th-minute free-kick.