New Kieran Trippier injury blow for Newcastle United
Kieran Trippier has given Newcastle United a new injury scare.
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 3:24 pm
Trippier was passed fit to play against Aston Villa after being forced off against Everton on Tuesday night with a calf injury.
The defender – who scored in the 3-1 win – took the captain’s armband for the game with Jamaal Lascelles unavailable.
And Trippier opened the scoring with a superb 35th-minute free-kick.
However, Trippier signalled to come off early in the second half. Emil Krafth replaced him. Javier Manquillo was also forced off.