'New manager by Monday' – Newcastle United fans fear the worst after Chelsea defeat
Newcastle United fans want to see a new manager appointed sooner rather than later after their side slipped to their seventh defeat of the season.
Ten games in and the Magpies are yet to register a win, leaving them 19th in the Premier League with just three points.
Indeed, United fans are fearing the worst following the 3-0 defeat to league leaders Chelsea at St James’s Park:
@SavMondo: Bring back Dubravka, Fernandez and Schär and Lewis please. The players on the bench were better than the players in the starting lineup.
@MichaelJMcB: One shot on target and 21% possession at home is really poor.
Ten games played in the Premier League this season without a win for the Magpies.
The new manager coming in will have some work to do to turn this around.
@ChadPetterson92: Don’t normally do this but I can’t believe what I just watched. No identity, no optimism & no creativity.
An announcement needs to be made in the next 24 hours.
@SBru77: New manager by Monday morning. Big issues.
@NUFCRyxn: Embarrassing second half that, need a manager desperately or we’re going down.
@Joe_2802: That was shocking to watch, played like we’d already lost from the first minute. January cannot come quick enough.
@waynegedge: Let’s face it, we knew it was coming, Ashley’s mess this. Squad not good enough, count on 1 hand how many decent players we have. It’ll get worse before it gets better.
@mcburnsie: Relegation in coming three weeks of delaying making decisions has confirmed this.
Long-term future great but let’s hope the new owners bring in football people as they are getting it very wrong so far.