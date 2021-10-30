'New manager by Monday' – Newcastle United fans fear the worst after Chelsea defeat

Ten games in and the Magpies are yet to register a win, leaving them 19th in the Premier League with just three points.

Indeed, United fans are fearing the worst following the 3-0 defeat to league leaders Chelsea at St James’s Park:

@SavMondo: Bring back Dubravka, Fernandez and Schär and Lewis please. The players on the bench were better than the players in the starting lineup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea in the Premier League. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@MichaelJMcB: One shot on target and 21% possession at home is really poor.

Ten games played in the Premier League this season without a win for the Magpies.

The new manager coming in will have some work to do to turn this around.

@ChadPetterson92: Don’t normally do this but I can’t believe what I just watched. No identity, no optimism & no creativity.

An announcement needs to be made in the next 24 hours.

@SBru77: New manager by Monday morning. Big issues.

@NUFCRyxn: Embarrassing second half that, need a manager desperately or we’re going down.

@Joe_2802: That was shocking to watch, played like we’d already lost from the first minute. January cannot come quick enough.

@waynegedge: Let’s face it, we knew it was coming, Ashley’s mess this. Squad not good enough, count on 1 hand how many decent players we have. It’ll get worse before it gets better.

@mcburnsie: Relegation in coming three weeks of delaying making decisions has confirmed this.

Long-term future great but let’s hope the new owners bring in football people as they are getting it very wrong so far.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.