And Eddie Howe has high hopes for Miley, whose 19-year-old brother Jamie is also at the club.

Asked about the deal, United’s head coach said: “I’ve said it many times. I believe in that (homegrown players) so much. I think it’s hugely important.

"Now I’m in a difficult position, because I can only prompt players through the Academy who I feel are good enough to play in the Premier League.

“That’s such a difficult thing to do, such a difficult journey to go on to get from the Academy through to the first team at any football club, but especially in the Premier League.

“Now Lewy’s got’s an amazing chance to do that at his age. He’s got all the attributes he needs. Now he needs a little bit of luck to continue o the path that he’s gone."

Newcastle's owners are investing in the club's Academy, which has produced first-team players Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff in recent years.

“I’d love there to be a few more," said Howe. "It would save us a fortune in the transfer market if we can produce more on a consistent basis.”

Stanley-born Miley – who has won 10 England's Under-17 caps – joined Newcastle aged seven.

Speaking earlier this week, Academy director Steve Harper said: “Everyone at the Academy's delighted to see Lewis sign his first professional contract.