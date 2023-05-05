News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United contract for highly-rated talent – Eddie Howe reacts

Lewis Miley has been backed to kick on at Newcastle United after turning professional.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 5th May 2023, 15:02 BST- 2 min read

Miley signed his first professional deal at the third-placed club after turning 17 this week. The highly-rated midfielder made his senior debut in December’s 5-0 win over Al-Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And Eddie Howe has high hopes for Miley, whose 19-year-old brother Jamie is also at the club.

Asked about the deal, United’s head coach said: “I’ve said it many times. I believe in that (homegrown players) so much. I think it’s hugely important.

"Now I’m in a difficult position, because I can only prompt players through the Academy who I feel are good enough to play in the Premier League.

“That’s such a difficult thing to do, such a difficult journey to go on to get from the Academy through to the first team at any football club, but especially in the Premier League.

“Now Lewy’s got’s an amazing chance to do that at his age. He’s got all the attributes he needs. Now he needs a little bit of luck to continue o the path that he’s gone."

Newcastle's owners are investing in the club's Academy, which has produced first-team players Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff in recent years.

“I’d love there to be a few more," said Howe. "It would save us a fortune in the transfer market if we can produce more on a consistent basis.”

Stanley-born Miley – who has won 10 England's Under-17 caps – joined Newcastle aged seven.

Speaking earlier this week, Academy director Steve Harper said: “Everyone at the Academy's delighted to see Lewis sign his first professional contract.

"He’s been with us from a very early age, and credit goes to everyone who has played a part to date."