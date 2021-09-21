New Newcastle United signing makes first appearance on Tyneside
Santiago Munoz is ready to start his Newcastle United career – after arriving on Tyneside.
Munoz, stood with his family, watched his new Under-23 team-mates in action in last night’s 3-2 defeat to Stoke City at Whitley Park.
The 19-year-old forward, signed on an 18-month loan from Mexican club Santos Laguna last month, arrived in England after spell in quarantine in Madrid, Spain. Newcastle have an option to make his move permanent.
Speaking to ESPN, Munoz said: “I have to do my thing. It’s 18 months, but I’m going to enjoy it. This is a dream that I know is possible. I’m not under pressure. I have a different mentality – I’m calm.”
Meanwhile, Under-23 captain Elliot Anderson put Newcastle ahead from the penalty spot before the break, but Stoke struck three times after the break. Adam Wilson gave United hope with a late strike, but the home side couldn’t conjure up an equaliser in the dying minutes.