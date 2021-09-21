Santiago Munoz.

Munoz, stood with his family, watched his new Under-23 team-mates in action in last night’s 3-2 defeat to Stoke City at Whitley Park.

The 19-year-old forward, signed on an 18-month loan from Mexican club Santos Laguna last month, arrived in England after spell in quarantine in Madrid, Spain. Newcastle have an option to make his move permanent.

Speaking to ESPN, Munoz said: “I have to do my thing. It’s 18 months, but I’m going to enjoy it. This is a dream that I know is possible. I’m not under pressure. I have a different mentality – I’m calm.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...