New Newcastle United signing spotted in stands at Gateshead as part of £300m group

A rainy day on Tyneside saw Newcastle make the short journey across the river to face their National League neighbours. Eddie Howe named an interesting starting line-up which didn’t include any of the players who had just returned from international duty on Friday, July 14.

But several players were still in attendance and watching on from the stands at the International Stadium, including new £52million arrival Sandro Tonali. Alongside the former AC Milan midfielder was first-team stars Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Fabian Schar, Anthony Gordon, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Jacob Murphy and Paul Dummett.

Over £300million worth of footballing talent for Newcastle was sat in a box at Gateshead, including each of their six most expensive signings.