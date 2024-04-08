Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United sit eighth in the Premier League table after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. However, after what has been an up and down season, it’s fair to say the Magpies are well and truly in the race for Europe over the next couple of months.

Newcastle are currently just two points off Manchester United in sixth and having won three of their last five in the league, form is on their side with seven games to go. There’s some massive games coming up then, with Saturday’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur probably regarded as something close to a must-not-lose fixture.