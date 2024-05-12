Newcastle United still have plenty to play for as they approach the final week of the Premier League season. Eddie Howe’s side are currently sixth and should they hold off the challenges of Chelsea and Manchester United beneath them, the club will secure European football for another season.
Of course, the Europa Conference League is hardly as glamourous as the Champions League, but it’s a chance of silverware all the same and Newcastle will be keen to be involved. The Magpies have two games left to play, against Man U and Brentford, and they two wins will be more than enough.
The relegation battle is all but settled now but there’s still intrigue at the top of the ladder as Man City and Arsenal battle it out for the title. As we edge towards the final weekend, this is how Opta expects the Premier League table to look come the end of the season, with the stat-based website calculating the probability of every side’s final spot.