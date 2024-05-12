Newcastle United still have plenty to play for as they approach the final week of the Premier League season. Eddie Howe’s side are currently sixth and should they hold off the challenges of Chelsea and Manchester United beneath them, the club will secure European football for another season.

Of course, the Europa Conference League is hardly as glamourous as the Champions League, but it’s a chance of silverware all the same and Newcastle will be keen to be involved. The Magpies have two games left to play, against Man U and Brentford, and they two wins will be more than enough.