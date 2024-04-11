Newcastle United are hoping to qualify for some form of European competition for just the fourth time since Bobby Robson’s departure as manager nearly 20 years ago.

As it stands, the Magpies find themselves eighth in the league, 13 points behind the Champions League spot, but firmly in the race for Europa League football with just two points separating the Toon and Manchester United in sixth.

Given the avalanche of injury issues Eddie Howe has had to contend with, Europa League football would be a huge achievement for the club and one that would boost the clubs chances of strengthening the team further in the summer. Each game from now until the end of the season will be crucial for Howe’s team and the finest margins could have a profound effect on the club’s season.

The increasing influence of VAR and attention to detail in particular is something that has divided opinion with Premier League fans, but how would Newcastle’s European hopes be impacted in a world without VAR and how would it impact the teams around them such as Manchester United and West Ham. Here’s all you need to know through our new updated Premier League table without VAR.